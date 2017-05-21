Powerball ticket worth $480,287 purchased at an Anaheim gas station
In Saturday night's drawing, the ticket successfully matched the numbers 45-5-47-54-22 - missing only the red Powerball number 3. It was purchased at the Bell Chevron located at 1198 South State College Blvd. The lucky duck has 180 days to claim his or her prize by mail or in person at a lottery district office. Had the ticket matched all six numbers, its owner would have won the estimated $228 million jackpot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|28 min
|SCDSL
|8,480
|La Mirada Councilman accused of harassment
|3 hr
|La Mirada News
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Was phart
|33,080
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|Sat
|LM voter
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|Sat
|gvpt
|2
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Ssk
|130
|Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s...
|May 15
|La Mirada News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC