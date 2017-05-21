Powerball ticket worth $480,287 purch...

Powerball ticket worth $480,287 purchased at an Anaheim gas station

In Saturday night's drawing, the ticket successfully matched the numbers 45-5-47-54-22 - missing only the red Powerball number 3. It was purchased at the Bell Chevron located at 1198 South State College Blvd. The lucky duck has 180 days to claim his or her prize by mail or in person at a lottery district office. Had the ticket matched all six numbers, its owner would have won the estimated $228 million jackpot.

