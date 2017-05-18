Police: Man in Kylie Jenner crash admits homeless killing

Authorities say a California man on probation for crashing his car into a gate at Kylie Jenner's house last year walked into a police station and confessed to killing a homeless man. Authorities say a California man on probation for crashing his car into a gate at Kylie Jenner's house last year walked into a police station and confessed to killing a homeless man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.