Pink slips lead to a special court hearing for hundreds of local teachers facing possible layoffs
The judge wore a suit, and the hearings featured a court reporter, thousands of pages of court exhibits and plenty of testimony. It was the gymnasium-auditorium at Villa Fundamental Intermediate School in Santa Ana, where for three days last month the basketball hoops were pulled up toward the rafters to make room for teachers to contest their layoff notices from Santa Ana Unified School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Trumpster
|8,241
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|danemma
|117
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Gonna pharts
|32,971
|Arrest made in La Mirada shooting spree
|10 hr
|LM News
|1
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Tony
|93
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC