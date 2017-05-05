PETA urges South Coast Plaza shoppers to stop buying Louis Vuitton products made from crocodiles

A shopper takes notice of PETA members as they demonstrate against Louis Vuitton's sale of crocodile-skin products at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, May 5, 2017. A shopper takes notice as members of PETA demonstrate against Louis Vuitton's sale of crocodile-skin products at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, May 5, 2017.

