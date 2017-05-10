Pedestrian injured after colliding with car in Anaheim
A man was hospitalized with head trauma after he crossed the street on a red light and was hit by a car Wednesday morning, May 10, police said. Anaheim police closed southbound Brookhurst Street at Ball Road after the 10:17 a.m crash.
