Pedestrian injured after colliding with car in Anaheim

A man was hospitalized with head trauma after he crossed the street on a red light and was hit by a car Wednesday morning, May 10, police said. Anaheim police closed southbound Brookhurst Street at Ball Road after the 10:17 a.m crash.

