Park to jettison ride's 'Star Wars' theme

Space Mountain at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., a classic attraction that appeared on many of Disneyland's souvenir maps in the 1960s but did not open until 1977, is a roller coaster type of ride that zooms around inside the conical structure. The attraction's name was changed in 2015 to "Hyperspace Mountain," based on the "Star Wars" movies, but will revert to Space Mountain at the end of May. The Disneyland Resort announced on its Parks Blog that the "Star Wars"-themed version of the ride would disappear at the end of May, returning to the "classic" Space Mountain.

