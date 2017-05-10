Palm Lane Elementary's switch to a charter school faces another challenge by Anaheim district
A parent holds a sign as trustees for the Anaheim Elementary School District heard arguments both for and against whether they should appeal to the California Supreme Court a recent court ruling that would force them to convert Palm Lane Elementary School into a public school charter in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Arturo Garcia speaks as trustees for the Anaheim Elementary School District heard arguments both for and against whether they should appeal to the California Supreme Court a recent court ruling that would force them to convert Palm Lane Elementary School into a public school charter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Anonymous
|33,009
|More details learned about the random deadly La...
|1 hr
|LM News
|1
|La Mirada crime blotter update
|1 hr
|LM News
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Recreational first
|8,317
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC