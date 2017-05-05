OC Human Relations honors winners of annual diversity awards
Orange County Human Relations honored community members Thursday, May 4, at City National Grove in celebration of "justice, diversity and the human spirit" at the organization's Awards 46 gathering. The annual event recognizes what the organization considers "unsung heroes" who work on behalf of making Orange County safe and inclusive.
