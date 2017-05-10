Now Casting: Open Casting Call for No...

Now Casting: Open Casting Call for Nonunion 'Annie'+` More

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

You don't have to wait until tomorrow for the sun to come out; today's casting roundup includes an open casting call for all roles in a nonunion production of "Annie." We've also got three more paid gigs on stage and screen seeking talent right now! The Chance Theater and Tustin Area Council for Fine Arts will hold an open casting call for its nonunion production of "Annie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 min PlayedPharts 33,012
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 12 min lmsa mom 8,319
La Mirada Man Dies from Massive Erection 24 min tellitlikitis 6
La Mirada man arrested after leading police on ... 6 hr LM News 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC