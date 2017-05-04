Munford High School students earn rec...

Munford High School students earn recognition at International DECA Conference

Munford High School DECA chapter members earned the organization's highest honors at DECA's annual International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 26-29, competing against 16,000 students for international awards and scholarships. During the school year, approximately 120,000 of DECA's 225,000 student members take part in the organization's competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles.

