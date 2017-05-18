Man Charged With Anaheim Double Murder

Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Marvin Magallanes, 25, is accused of fatally stabbing two homeless men. He was previously convicted of trying to crash through the gates of TV star Kylie Jenner's home.

