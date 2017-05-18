Man arrested in stabbing deaths of two homeless men in Anaheim

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of two homeless men in Anaheim after he confessed to one of the slayings, police announced Thursday. Marvin Magallanes was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of murder after he walked up to the front counter of the Anaheim Police Department and confessed to killing Sabah Alsaad, police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.