Man arrested in stabbing deaths of two homeless men in Anaheim
A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of two homeless men in Anaheim after he confessed to one of the slayings, police announced Thursday. Marvin Magallanes was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of murder after he walked up to the front counter of the Anaheim Police Department and confessed to killing Sabah Alsaad, police spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Chosen Traveler
|33,054
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|37 min
|Clubmaster
|8,395
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Ssk
|130
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 15
|Ssg
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr '17
|Trainass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC