Man accused of 2 Anaheim murders wanted to plead guilty, but his lawyer and the judge say no
A 25-year-old man who police say confessed to killing a homeless man and was tied by investigators to the death of a second transient in Anaheim will undergo a mental-health evaluation before his criminal case can move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig E. Robison said he had doubts about the mental competence of Marvin Magallanes, who wanted to plead guilty Friday to a pair of special-circumstances murder charges, court records show.
