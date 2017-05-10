L.A., Anaheim Make List of Worst Plac...

L.A., Anaheim Make List of Worst Places to Live if You're Trying to Save Money

The Los Angeles and Anaheim areas are among the worst places to live if you're trying to save money, according to a study released by a personal finances website. Los Angeles was topped only by San Francisco on the list of the top five most expensive places to live, followed by Oakland, New York City and Anaheim, according to the study released by GOBankingRates.com .

