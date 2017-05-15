Kendrick Lamar will bring The DAMN. Tour to Honda Center in Anaheim
Following his headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio last month, rapper Kendrick Lamar announced three evenings at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 6, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9. He just announced a stop at Honda Center in Anaheim as well on Friday, Aug. 11. After headlining two weekends at the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio last month, rapper Kendrick Lamar, who surprised-dropped his fourth album DAMN. on April 14 , announced The DAMN.
