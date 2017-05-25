Katella High Graduation 2017
Isabel Estrada, left, and Giselle Hernandez show off their diplomas during Thursday's Katella High School graduation at Glover Stadium in Anaheim on May 25, 2017. A graduate greets the crowd at the Katella High School graduation at Glover Stadium in Anaheim onThursday May 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Vic
|190
|Orange County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|lor
|3
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Tony
|175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr '17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC