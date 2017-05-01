Justices reject appeal in California police shooting lawsuit
The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal in the case of a California police officer whose 2012 killing of an Anaheim gang member sparked riots and protests. The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that ordered a new trial in the lawsuit brought by the mother of Manuel Diaz .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Juan
|643
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|WasPhart
|32,932
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Davis
|8,190
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sun
|Acab
|2
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Apr 28
|riot illegals
|3,255
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|Holscad
|35
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC