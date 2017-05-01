Justices reject appeal in California ...

Justices reject appeal in California police shooting lawsuit

9 hrs ago

The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal in the case of a California police officer whose 2012 killing of an Anaheim gang member sparked riots and protests. The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that ordered a new trial in the lawsuit brought by the mother of Manuel Diaz .

