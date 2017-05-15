John Stamos Celebrates Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh's Birthday With...
In celebration of the actress' 31st birthday over the weekend, the two spent the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and brought along Stamos' Fuller House co-stars, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, as well as his former Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck. Gushing over his girlfriend, the 53-year-old actor posted a photo of himself dressed as Tigger while kissing McHugh, who was wearing a Winnie the Pooh costume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Ssg
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Tony
|93
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar '17
|Buster
|23
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC