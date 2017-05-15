John Stamos Celebrates Girlfriend Cai...

John Stamos Celebrates Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh's Birthday With...

In celebration of the actress' 31st birthday over the weekend, the two spent the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and brought along Stamos' Fuller House co-stars, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, as well as his former Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck. Gushing over his girlfriend, the 53-year-old actor posted a photo of himself dressed as Tigger while kissing McHugh, who was wearing a Winnie the Pooh costume.

