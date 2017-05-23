Inside 2003's Lavish $2 Million 'Pira...

Inside 2003's Lavish $2 Million 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Disneyland Premiere

Ahead of Friday's premiere of 'Dead Men Tell No Tales,' look back at the original's star-studded premiere that took place almost 15 years ago. On June 28, 2003, Anaheim's Disneyland closed its doors to the public to host its first red carpet premiere at the park - an event that cost about $2 million.

