Inside 2003's Lavish $2 Million 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Disneyland Premiere
Ahead of Friday's premiere of 'Dead Men Tell No Tales,' look back at the original's star-studded premiere that took place almost 15 years ago. On June 28, 2003, Anaheim's Disneyland closed its doors to the public to host its first red carpet premiere at the park - an event that cost about $2 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|26 min
|SmackAttack
|45
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|31 min
|heather
|232
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|51 min
|Just saying
|8,520
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Animals
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Vista
|3
|Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC