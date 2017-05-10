Imagine Dragons to perform at USANA Amphitheatre Oct. 13
The band that had its humble beginning in Provo back in 2008 is once again returning to the Beehive state. On Tuesday, Imagine Dragons announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, " Evolve ," that will be released June 23. The tour kicks off in Phoenix on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Lmsa
|8,302
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|My phart
|32,990
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC