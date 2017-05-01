Hop aboard the Kaleo Express headlining tour this fall
Kaleo will hit the road this fall on a North American headlining tour. Dubbed The Kaleo Express, the outing begins August 25 in Anaheim, California and will make its final stop on October 21 in New York City.
