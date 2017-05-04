High tea planned to celebrate mothers

The city's Active Older Adult program is offering a high tea on Friday, May 5 to celebrate an early Mothers' Day and a resources fair on Saturday, May 6 to showcase help available for seniors. The annual tea will be 1 to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St. Attendees are encouraged to wear "dressy attire."

