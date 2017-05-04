High tea planned to celebrate mothers

High tea planned to celebrate mothers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The city's Active Older Adult program is offering a high tea on Friday, May 5 to celebrate an early Mothers' Day and a resources fair on Saturday, May 6 to showcase help available for seniors. The annual tea will be 1 to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St. Attendees are encouraged to wear "dressy attire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 2 hr danemma 117
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Gonna pharts 32,971
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 6 hr LMSA 8,240
Arrest made in La Mirada shooting spree 7 hr LM News 1
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 9 hr tellinitlikitis 5
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC