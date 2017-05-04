High school evacuated after student shows up dressed as

APRIL 16: Stormtroopers with newly designed armor appear on stage during the kick-off event of Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center April 16, 2015. The Star Wars Celebration runs through April 19. less ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Stormtroopers with newly designed armor appear on stage during the kick-off event of Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center April 16, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.