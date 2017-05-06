Here's why Corona mobile home park re...

Here's why Corona mobile home park residents ended their rent hike fight

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Lydia Heusner, park tenant and president of Corona La Linda Mobile Home Park HOA, with her dog, Ally, at her home in Corona on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Corona trailer park residents have been asking for rent control for a year and a half after a new owner raised rent substantially and asked residents to sign leases agreeing to future rent increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 10 hr Spanky 6
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 11 hr Lmsa 8,246
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... 17 hr David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... 17 hr David 1
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 18 hr concerned res 118
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr '17 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC