Herea s a sneak peek at the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, which opens...
The new Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission Breakout! at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The ride, similar to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror it replaced, gives the riders a sensation of free-falling as they site in a vehicles that drop randomly while doors open with new visual effects from the Guardians of the Galaxy universe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|11 min
|lmsa
|8,530
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Hot phart
|33,097
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Curious
|234
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|14 hr
|bart88
|48
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Animals
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC