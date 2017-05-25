Herea s a sneak peek at the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, which opens...

Herea s a sneak peek at the Guardians...

The new Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission Breakout! at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The ride, similar to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror it replaced, gives the riders a sensation of free-falling as they site in a vehicles that drop randomly while doors open with new visual effects from the Guardians of the Galaxy universe.

