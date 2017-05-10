Hayes comes to Anaheim on Friday, May 19 and plays the Malibu Guitar Festival on Saturday, May 20.

Country music singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, May 19 and perform at the Malibu Guitar Festival on Saturday, May 20. Country music singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, May 19 and perform at the Malibu Guitar Festival on Saturday, May 20. Country music singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, May 19 and perform at the Malibu Guitar Festival on Saturday, May 20. Country music singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, May 19 and perform at the Malibu Guitar Festival on Saturday, May 20. Country music singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, May 19 and perform at the Malibu Guitar Festival on Saturday, May 20. Last year, as country music singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes stepped out on stage at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.