Furniture from the soon-to-be demolished Anabella Hotel given to Anaheim families
On Tuesday, May 16, the family picked up a queen bed for the children to share, donated by hotel developer Wincome Group. Twenty families in a neighborhood near Anaheim's Anna Drive received furniture for free from Wincome's Anabella Hotel, a 350-room hotel in the city's resort district slated for demolition in mid-August.
