Fantasmic will get an upgrade when it returns this summer
Disneyland's Fantasmic will include new features and new movie scenes when it reopens this summer on Rivers of America. The attraction, along with others, were closed during construction of Star Wars land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Trojan
|33,019
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Trumpster
|8,331
|post words
|13 hr
|Guestbook
|4
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|15 hr
|LMKnows
|2
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|cityofanaheim
|188
|La Mirada Man Dies from Massive Erection
|Fri
|tellitlikitis
|6
|La Mirada man arrested after leading police on ...
|Fri
|LM News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC