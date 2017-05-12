Fantasmic will get an upgrade when it...

Fantasmic will get an upgrade when it returns this summer

Los Angeles Times

Disneyland's Fantasmic will include new features and new movie scenes when it reopens this summer on Rivers of America. The attraction, along with others, were closed during construction of Star Wars land.

