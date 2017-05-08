Family Remembers Mother Stabbed to De...

Family Remembers Mother Stabbed to Death by Son

Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Barbara Scheuer was stabbed to death by her 13-year-old son. Family members say she had worked tirelessly to help that son, who suffers from autism.

