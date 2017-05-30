Explore the New Guardians of the Gala...

Explore the New Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout Attraction

CS got an early sneak peek, however, and by using the gallery viewer below, you can explore the immersive attraction that is littered with not just Marvel Easter Eggs, but hidden references to other Disney properties! Among the more intriguing objects gathered by the Collector are some "unknown" artifacts that appear to be Atlantean! There's also masks that reference Jack Kirby's Celestials and an Asgardian war hammer that mirrors the one wielded by a certain fan favorite Korbinite ! What's more, check out the mysterious message that Taneleer Tivan has sitting on his desk, drafted to Jeutar Morat. Morat is a recent addition to the Marvel comic book continuity.

