Electric chair is hot item at Death Row Records auction
Josh Fishel of Kohn-Megibow Co. tapes off jackets from Death Row Records. Items such as clothing, offices equipment, CDs and a complete gym were auctioned off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Texashomie
|44
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|EdPhart
|33,090
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Davis
|8,505
|28 year sentence handed down in 1992 La Mirada ...
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|NLMUSD board vacancy candidate interviews tonight
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|La Mirada Councilman accused of harassment
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|May 20
|LM voter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC