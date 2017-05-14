Election of CSUF student leader buoys hopes of local Muslim community
Laila Dadabhoy was elected student body president for Cal State Fullerton for next year. She paused for a portrait on the CSUF campus on May 10. Laila Dadabhoy knows that while many students voted for her because they know her or her work on campus, some liked the fact she is an Indian/Fijian Muslim student.
