El Rancho charter renewal debate to be addressed Thursday

11 hrs ago

The renewal of El Rancho's charter will be discussed at an Orange Unified School District Board of Education meeting Thursday, May 25. El Rancho is maintaining that its charter has been automatically renewed by state law - the district has been insisting otherwise. After nearly two months of debate, the fate of El Rancho Charter School's renewal is up for action at this week's Orange Unified School District's Board of Education meeting.

