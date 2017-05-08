Early Corvette with Early Big-Block; What Could Go Wrong
The problem with hanging around other car guys is that you pick up their bad habits. Experience has taught me we pick up none of the good ones! That generally leads to well intentioned but seriously lacking ideas we turn into projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|28 min
|lmsa parent
|8,295
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Most phartss
|32,988
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sat
|Spanky
|6
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC