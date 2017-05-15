Dungey retires after 1 of motocross' most decorated careers
Ryan Dungey wrapped up his third straight Supercross title and fourth overall two weeks ago by holding off Eli Tomac. On Tuesday, he made a surprise announcement in Anaheim, California: He's riding away from the sport he dominated for long stretches of his storied career.
