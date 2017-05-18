DuckTales, Descendants 2, Tangled and More Coming to D23
Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior will present one-of-a-kind experiences for kids and families during D23 Expo 2017 , the ultimate Disney fan event, taking place Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The lineup includes star-studded Q&A panels featuring the talented voice casts of Disney XD's highly-anticipated DuckTales series and Disney Channel's Tangled: The Series , plus a special appearance by the stars and director of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2 .
