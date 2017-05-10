Dodl.es Animation App Brings Collaborative Creativity to Social Media
Users of its mobile app can rapidly create animated scenes using their own content or by mixing, matching and tweaking animated characters and content created by others. ?Over the past decade, social media has evolved from text-based posts, emojis, and photos to more visually engaging memes, stickers, and videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|33,021
|Lamplighter reports turn up the heat on failed ...
|1 hr
|LMCommunityNews
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|LMFC
|8,332
|post words
|18 hr
|Guestbook
|4
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|20 hr
|LMKnows
|2
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|cityofanaheim
|188
|La Mirada Man Dies from Massive Erection
|Fri
|tellitlikitis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC