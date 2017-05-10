Disneyland was born on paper over a marathon weekend in 1953
In this April 28, 2017, photo art dealer Mike Van Eaton stands next to a hand-drawn map from 1953 that shows Walt Disney's original ideas for Disneyland displayed at the Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. Van Eaton Galleries announced that the map is the highlight among dozens of Disney items being auctioned on June 25. less In this April 28, 2017, photo art dealer Mike Van Eaton stands next to a hand-drawn map from 1953 that shows Walt Disney's original ideas for Disneyland displayed at the Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks area ... more Two months before she "awoke" to opening day visitors in 1955, Sleeping Beauty's Castle, a Disneyland landmark, was getting a few final touches from construction workers.
