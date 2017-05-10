Disneyland was born on paper over a m...

Disneyland was born on paper over a marathon weekend in 1953

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this April 28, 2017, photo art dealer Mike Van Eaton stands next to a hand-drawn map from 1953 that shows Walt Disney's original ideas for Disneyland displayed at the Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. Van Eaton Galleries announced that the map is the highlight among dozens of Disney items being auctioned on June 25. less In this April 28, 2017, photo art dealer Mike Van Eaton stands next to a hand-drawn map from 1953 that shows Walt Disney's original ideas for Disneyland displayed at the Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks area ... more Two months before she "awoke" to opening day visitors in 1955, Sleeping Beauty's Castle, a Disneyland landmark, was getting a few final touches from construction workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr Just Saying 8,303
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr ButPharts 32,994
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 8 hr Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 9 hr Jo Deo 123
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr '17 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC