Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to...
Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to release latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie unless paid ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, of PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. Disney may be the latest victim of a worldwide hacking attack that has brought hospitals and businesses to their knees online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Ssg
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Tony
|93
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar '17
|Buster
|23
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC