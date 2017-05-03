Danfoss: COa Mobile Training Unit Applications Available In Western United States
CO2 is rapidly advancing in refrigeration as traditional HFCs are phasing out globally and retailers are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit addresses a critical industry need for training on the emerging technologies in natural refrigerants, which are both a sustainable and economical choice for refrigeration systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup...
|3 hr
|spud
|4
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|LMSA coach
|8,223
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|11 hr
|LMResident
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|OutPharts
|32,953
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Chico
|646
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Ashton
|226
|La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29
|Mon
|LM News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC