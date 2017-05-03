Danfoss: COa Mobile Training Unit App...

Danfoss: COa Mobile Training Unit Applications Available In Western United States

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Building Operating Management

CO2 is rapidly advancing in refrigeration as traditional HFCs are phasing out globally and retailers are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit addresses a critical industry need for training on the emerging technologies in natural refrigerants, which are both a sustainable and economical choice for refrigeration systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup... 3 hr spud 4
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr LMSA coach 8,223
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 11 hr LMResident 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr OutPharts 32,953
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 18 hr Chico 646
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 23 hr Ashton 226
La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29 Mon LM News 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC