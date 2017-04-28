Court sides with group trying to turn Orange County campus into a charter school

An appeals court on Friday upheld a ruling that the state's controversial parent-trigger law could be used to convert Palm Lane Elementary in Anaheim from a traditional campus to a charter school. The decision by a three-judge panel from the state's 4th District Court of Appeal could embolden hesitant charter advocates and parents to try the trigger process at other schools, even though serious questions remain about when the law would apply and how.

