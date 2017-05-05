Consumer Reports: 4 West Coast superm...

Consumer Reports: 4 West Coast supermarkets among best in price in the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

An Aldi Fresh sign shows customers where their produce section is in the new Aldi discount supermarket in Buena Park. STEVEN GEORGES, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER ///ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Sneak peek tour of the Aldi discount supermarket chain in Buena Park before their Grand Opening on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 hr Talent scout 8,242
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 13 hr danemma 117
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr Gonna pharts 32,971
Arrest made in La Mirada shooting spree 18 hr LM News 1
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr '17 Tony 93
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC