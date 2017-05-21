CIF-SS softball playoffs: Schedule fo...

CIF-SS softball playoffs: Schedule for Tuesday's second round

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

DIVISION 1 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Vista Murrieta at Norco Pacifica at South Hills Mission Viejo at Canyon/Anaheim Grand Terrace at Mater Dei Orange Lutheran at Oaks Christian Foothill at Valencia/Valencia La Habra at Santiago/Corona Capistrano Valley at Los Alamitos DIVISION 2 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Gahr at St. Lucy's Agoura at Villa Park La Quinta at Santa Monica Camarillo at Brea Olinda Dana Hills at Rio Mesa Upland at Charter Oak Riverside Poly at Sunny Hills Santa Margarita at Warren DIVISION 3 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Fullerton at Peninsula Cerritos at Woodbridge Arroyo Grande at Knight Murrieta Mesa at Mayfair Crescenta Valley at Los Altos St. Bonaventure at Ayala La Mirada at Patriot Paraclete at Hart DIVISION 4 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Buena at Silverado Jurupa Hills at Valencia/Placentia Rubidoux at Paloma Valley ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 6 hr LMSA 8,473
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr Was phart 33,080
LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello Sat LM voter 3
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... Sat gvpt 2
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) May 17 Ssk 130
Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s... May 15 La Mirada News 2
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC