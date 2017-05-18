Chris Brown's Friend Gets Blasted After Leaving A Negative...

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran are no strangers to calling one another out on Instagram, but it appears that the former couple's friends and fans are the ones battling it out on social media amid the duo's looming court date later this month. After making a public statement last week regarding Karrueche Tran's decision to testify against him in their upcoming restraining order battle, Chris Brown has remained mum on social media when it comes to any news concerning his former longtime girlfriend.

