Chicago's Old Crow Smokehouse is replacing empty Who Song and Larry's space in Orange
Old Crow Smokehouse from Chicago will bring the best BBQ styles from the Carolinas, Memphis, Kansas City and Texas to its new Pacific City location. The first local outlet opened in 2016 at Huntington Beach's Pacific City.
