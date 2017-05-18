Check out this amazing UFC 214 poster art for 'Cormier vs Jones 2'
Just ask BossLogic , who made this exquisite piece of art to encapsulate the light heavyweight rematch between "DC" and "Bones" at the upcoming UFC 214 pay-per-view event in Anaheim, California. "I know he's a prideful guy and he considers himself a champion, but the truth is, you're not a champion," Jones told UFC Tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Trumpster
|8,464
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|The Phartsz
|33,078
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|15 hr
|LM voter
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|19 hr
|gvpt
|2
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 15
|Ssg
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC