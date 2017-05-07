Car hydroplanes underneath big rig on 91 freeway in Anaheim early Sunday

During heavy rain early Sunday, a car hydroplaned into a big rig on the 91 freeway in Anaheim and both drivers escaped without serious injuries, officials said. The collision occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on the eastbound 91 freeway near the Lemon Street exit, while a woman was driving a Honda sedan on the far left lane and a big rig traveled on the far right lane, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.