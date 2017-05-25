Cambodian Refugees and the Resurgence of the Donut Business in Southern California

The Los Angeles Times reports on this "sweet" story about everyone's favorite breakfast food: "Instead of national chains, the Southern California doughnut sector is dominated by mom-and-pop businesses run by immigrants, none more influential than Cambodian Americans ." Landing here as refugees in the mid-1970s to escape the Khmer Rouge , the Southeast Asian community quickly found a lifeline in the doughnut business.

