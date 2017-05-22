Caliche High School FBLA marks another successful year
Caliche High School's Future Business Leaders of America chapter installed new officers for 2017-18 at an awards banquet Monday, May 8. From left; Brooke Stromberger, parliamentarian; Kinlie Lewis, reporter; Sydney Sorensen, vice president; Jaecey Lambrecht, president; Carla Caro, treasurer; Morgan Duncan, historian; and Saydie Brown, secretary. Earlier this year, at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Vail, Caliche High School's FBLA chapter had 10 students qualify for the FBLA National Leadership Conference, June 29-July 2, in Anaheim, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|52 min
|lmsa
|8,489
|NLMUSD board vacancy candidate interviews tonight
|1 hr
|La Mirada News
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Here pharters
|33,082
|La Mirada Councilman accused of harassment
|8 hr
|La Mirada News
|1
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|May 20
|LM voter
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Ssk
|130
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC