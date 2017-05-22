Caliche High School FBLA marks anothe...

Caliche High School FBLA marks another successful year

Journal-Advocate

Caliche High School's Future Business Leaders of America chapter installed new officers for 2017-18 at an awards banquet Monday, May 8. From left; Brooke Stromberger, parliamentarian; Kinlie Lewis, reporter; Sydney Sorensen, vice president; Jaecey Lambrecht, president; Carla Caro, treasurer; Morgan Duncan, historian; and Saydie Brown, secretary. Earlier this year, at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Vail, Caliche High School's FBLA chapter had 10 students qualify for the FBLA National Leadership Conference, June 29-July 2, in Anaheim, Calif.

