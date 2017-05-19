Builders construct diaper homes to su...

Builders construct diaper homes to support diaper need

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Wave

A structure sponsored by CalAtlantic Homes made entirely out of diapers on display during HomeAid Orange County's annual A'Builders for BabiesA' at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Friday, May 19, 2017. The event serves as a rally to collect A'essentialA' items such as diapers, baby food, wipes, and other hygiene items for homeless families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Was phart 33,080
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 5 hr LM Resident 8,471
LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello Sat LM voter 3
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... Sat gvpt 2
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC