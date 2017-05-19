Builders construct diaper homes to support diaper need
A structure sponsored by CalAtlantic Homes made entirely out of diapers on display during HomeAid Orange County's annual A'Builders for BabiesA' at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Friday, May 19, 2017. The event serves as a rally to collect A'essentialA' items such as diapers, baby food, wipes, and other hygiene items for homeless families.
